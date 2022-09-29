Guwahati, September 29: India will be eager to wrap the three-match T20I series when they face South Africa in the second T20I here at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium or Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 2).

India had beaten South Africa by 8 wickets in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28), and Rohit Sharma’s men would be eager not to stretch the series to a decider.

So, here is the details about the Guwahati Stadium such as stats, pitch report and weather details ahead of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I.