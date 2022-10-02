India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati?

Guwahati, October 2: India will look to seal the series against South Africa when the two sides lock horns in the second T20I at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2) night.

Rohit Sharma-led India claimed a 1-0 lead with a 8-wicket victory in the first of the three-match T20 series against the Proteas on Wednesday (September 28) at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvanathapuram.

The action will now shift to the NorthEast as the Barsapara Stadium is set to host an international match after two years. But rain threat could spoil the second international in a row at the venue.

In January 2020, a T20 match between India and Sri Lanka was called off due to persistent rain. Now, two years later, there is a possibility of the weather gods playing spoilsport once again in India vs South Africa 2nd T20I.

As per the weather forecast for Sunday (October 2), there is high probablity of rain in Guwahati. The conditions are expected to be humid in day with temperatures ranging from 35° C and, 26° C at night.

As per weather.com, the chances of rain are 41 percent in the day and 80 percent at night, while AccuWeather forecasts 24 percent thunderstorms in the day and 63 percent thunderstorms in the night.

So, it's very likely the match will be affected by the retreating monsoon in India. But there may be a chance of a truncated game. Last month, India and Australia's match was reduced to 8 overs per side after rains in Nagpur.

Earlier this year, when South Africa toured India in June for a 5-match T20I series, the deciding match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was also abandoned due to rain with series ending 2-2.

However, the organisers in Assam have said they have put in place all arrangements to minimise time loss in the event of rain. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has imported two "extremely lightweight" pitch covers from the US. It already has around 20 covers at its disposal.

"These imported covers ensure that water or moisture does not seep into the pitch," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia had said. The stadium can accommodate around 39,000 people.