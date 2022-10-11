India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Man Of The Series, Post-Match Presentation

New Delhi, October 11: India wrapped up their international assignments ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa here on Tuesday (October 11).

India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley stadium in the third one-dayer.

Here is post match presentation, list of awards and comments from the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

1 List of awards

Trusted player: Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs 1 lakh)

Game changer: Washington Sundar (Rs 1 lakh)

Player of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 1 lakh)

Player of the Series: Mohammad Siraj (Rs 2.5 lakh)

2 Post-match comments

David Miller, SA captain: “It was very tough. Didn't help scoring just 99. Disappointing result today, to finish off the series in that way. There was a bit of spin, and it was two paced, it was tacky as it was under covers due to the rain. We were really good in certain areas, we managed to find our feet. We just need to extend the good periods when it comes to ODIs.”

Kuldeep Yadav, Man of the Match: “I am feeling very happy, to be honest. Getting the Player of the Match award, the wicket was perfect and I am enjoying my bowling. I am not thinking too much about the result, just focusing on the process and focusing on my rhythm. I am trying to bowl in good areas. Not thinking too much, my next target is to perform well in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.”

Mohammad Siraj, Man of the Series: “Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award.”

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: “I am proud of the boys, the way they played in the series. The way they carried the responsibiity and showed maturity. Would like to thank the support staff. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process. I am enjoying the journey, I'll try to keep performing well for my team.”