India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Indore, October 3: India will be eager to sweep the series 3-0 when Rohit Sharma’s company faces South Africa at the Holkar Stadium here on Tuesday (October 4).
India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a win at Guwahati, and the visitors will be keen to score a consolation win before entering the ODI series starting later this week.
Here’s some essential details of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction.
India squad for South Africa T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.
South Africa Squad for India T20I: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 R Ashwin / Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Harshal Patel / Mohammad Siraj.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Rilee Rossouw / Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Wayne Parnell / Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje / Dwaine Pretorius, 11 Lungi Ngdi / Tabraiz Shamsi.
Dream11 Team Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 David Miller, 6 Quinton De Kock, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Arshdeep Singh 11 Kagiso Rabada.
Fantasy picks: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.
The second T20I at Guwahati showed that South Africa can fight back with vigour. But that result apart, India are quite the favourites to win the match and sweep the series 3-0.