Indore, Oct 4: Riding upon a superlative century from Rilee Rossouw and a spirited bowling effort, South Africa thumped India by 49 runs in the third and inconsequential T20I here on Tuesday (October 4).

Chasing a daunting 228, Rohit Sharma-led Indian side was bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs and but they won the series 2-1. Batting in the third T20I was a matter of concern for India as no player took responsibility in the run chase and despite runs coming easily on this pitch they kept playing rash shots to get dismissed.

Dinesh Karthik's 21-ball 46 was the highest total from the Indian side in the big run chase as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as the right-arm pacer returned with three wickets as he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (8), Deepak Chahar (31) and Mohammed Siraj (5).

Indians needed a bright start in the big run chase but they lost their captain on the second ball of their innings in the run chase. Every Indian batter who walked into the middle kept playing big shots but couldn't stretch their innings longer and the hosts eventually fell short of the target by 49 runs.

Had some of them applied themselves and taken some responsibility in the run chase, the game could have been in India's hands as well and the fans could have witnessed a thrilling finish.

In the end, South Africa won the match quite convincingly and prevented a whitewash. and would take the confidence of a clinical win to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Here's the full list of awards, the man of the match, the man of the series, and post-match presentation details of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I:

1. List of Awards (Rs 1 lakh)

Strongest performer of the match - David Miller - Rs 1 lakh

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Quinton de Kock - Rs 1 lakh

Man of the match: Rilee Rossouw - Rs 1 lakh

Man of the series: Suryakumar Yadav - Rs 2.5 lakh

2. Post-match presentation, comments

Rohit Sharma, India captain: As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result - there's always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments. Something we have been talking about at length. We need to look at lot of things. Surya's form is a concern (laughs). We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges. We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it's my job to make sure it happens. It's a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it. A lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, that's why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there. Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practice games. We need to understand what combination we can play. Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we'll find it out there.

Suryakumar Yadav, Player of the Series: Not really, I didn't check the stats. But I think that was the demand of the game. My friends send these things (stats and numbers) on WhatsApp, but I don't follow it. The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy it. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn't work today. DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble. I haven't thought much about it, but I am looking forward to it.

Rilee Rossouw, Player of the Match: It's something that every cricketer goes through, lucky for me, tonight was my night. We had a discussion out there, and he (de Kock) said you are the guy scoring. They are a world-class side. I am glad that I could contribute for the winning side tonight. The chat is that we back each other, and we believe in our abilities. I am glad with myself and de Kock for scoring runs tonight.

Temba Bavuma, SA captain: A win like this is always good for confidence. We struggled with the bat in the first game, our bowling wasn't best in the last game, but we were clinical today. A lot to take from this game. We didn't turn up with the bat in the first game. In the second game, we couldn't execute our plans. We were a lot clear in the field today, it was a lot more clinical performance today. We need the points to qualify for the World Cup (next year). Some new guys will be coming in (for the ODI series) with some fresh energy. Every game from now on is important for us.

Rahul Dravid, India Coach: I think it's good to get the right results in both these home series wins. In this format of the game, you need to have the rub of the green go our way, which didn't happen in the Asia Cup. (On India's aggressive batting) We've made a decision after the last T20 World Cup where we sat down as a group and decided to play more positively. We believe we have the quality as a group to play more aggressively, we've been able to do that without being bowled out too often. (On Bumrah being ruled out) It happens, but it is a great opportunity for someone to stand up. We will miss him, we will miss his personality around the group for sure. (On DK's promotion today) I think today was an opportunity to give these guys some batting. It is tough on guys like Dinesh and Rishabh who don't get too many hits in the middle. I felt they were batting really well at one moment, had they played longer we might have gotten closer. I feel batting at 6, it's always tough when you have to bat just 5-10 balls, so it's always nice to get a few balls under their belt like they did today. I feel the way Harshal and the rest of the lower-order batted was also really good. (Message ahead of the World Cup) We are going to do our best, we've really worked hard and we can just hope for the best. In tournaments like those, you need to play really well but we need a bit of luck as well. We hope to bring smiles to people's faces. I think since crowds have been allowed into stadiums, we've got great support everywhere we've gone and the boys are really encouraged by that support. We'll have that in Australia as well, we'll try our best.

Key Stats:

India in bilaterals under Rohit Sharma as full-time captain:

Beat NZ 3-0 in T20Is (H)

Beat WI 3-0 in ODIs (H)

Beat WI 3-0 in T20Is (H)

Beat SL 3-0 in T20Is (H)

Beat SL 2-0 in Tests (H)

Beat Eng 2-1 in T20Is (A)

Beat Eng 2-1 in ODIs (A)

Beat WI 4-1 in T20Is (A)

Beat Aus 2-1 in T20Is (H)

Beat SA 2-1 in T20Is (H)

Most T20I ducks by Indians:

10 - Rohit Sharma

5 - KL Rahul

4 - Virat Kohli

Most sixes vs India in a T20I:

21 WI Lauderhill 2016

16 Aus Bridgetown 2010

16 SA Indore 2022 *

15 WI Hyderabad 2019

Highest T20I totals vs India:

245/6 by WI Lauderhill 2016

227/3 by SA Indore 2022 *

221/3 by SA Guwahati 2022

221/5 by Ire Dublin 2022