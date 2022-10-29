India vs South Africa: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Perth, October 29: India will face South Africa on Sunday (October 30) here at the OPTUS Stadium and the Men in Blue will be eager to stretch their lead on top of Group 2 and move a step closer to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Here we are offering some essential info of the match like Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction of the India vs South Africa match.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen.Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Rillee Rossouw, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 David Miller, 6 Aiden Markram, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.
Dream11 Team prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Keshav Maharaj, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.
Fantasy tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-captain: Virat Kohli, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.
This is a seriously good match-up between two well-balance teams. South Africa showed their firepower while pummelling Bangladesh and they will be eager to put it across India too and top the group 2 for the time being at least that will ease the pressure on them. But we will pick India as a slight favourites as they showed the ability to rise above some tough opponents.