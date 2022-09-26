India vs South Africa: H2H Record in T20, Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Live Streaming, TV Channel Info
Mumbai, September 26: India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday (September 28) with the first match being played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
India will be looking to score another series after trumping Australia 2-1 recently, and enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in a good frame of mind.
The South Africans will want to make a statement ahead of the big bash that they are ready to mount a serious challenge in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia next month.
Ahead of the series, we are looking at the India vs South Africa head to head stats in T20, full schedule with venues and the telecast info.
India and South Africa have played 20 T20Is against each other with the former winning 11 matches and the Africans emerging winners in 8 matches. One match ended in no result.
Highest total, SA: 219/4
Highest total, India: 211/4
Lowest total, SA: 87 all out
Lowest total, India: 92 all out
Most Runs: Rohit Sharma: 362
Most Runs, SA: JP Duminy: 295
Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 106
Highest score, SA: H Klaasen: 81
Most 6s: JP Duminy: 16
Most 6s: Rohit Sharma; 14
Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 14
Most wickets, SA: Junior Dala: 7.
Best bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/24
Best bowling, SA: Albie Morkel: 3/12
Highest partnership: R Sharma / V Kohli: 138
Highest partnership, SA: RV Dussen / D Miller: 131
T20I series
September 28 - 1st T20I, Thiruvananthapuram
October 2 - 2nd T20I, Guwahati
October 4 - 3rd T20I, Indore
ODI series
October 6 - 1st ODI, Lucknow
October 9 - 2nd ODI, Ranchi
October 11 - 3rd ODI, New Delhi
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks, DD
Live streaming: Disney + HotStar
Match timing: All T20I matches start at 7 PM IST while the ODI matches will start at 1.30 PM IST.