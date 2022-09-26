India vs South Africa: H2H Record in T20, Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Live Streaming, TV Channel Info

Mumbai, September 26: India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday (September 28) with the first match being played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

India will be looking to score another series after trumping Australia 2-1 recently, and enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in a good frame of mind.

The South Africans will want to make a statement ahead of the big bash that they are ready to mount a serious challenge in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia next month.

Ahead of the series, we are looking at the India vs South Africa head to head stats in T20, full schedule with venues and the telecast info.