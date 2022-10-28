India vs South Africa: Perth Weather Forecast, OPTUS Stadium Pitch Report, Match Scenario

Perth, October 28: Weather is playing its part in making the T20 World Cup 2022 an interesting affair with several matches getting truncated or abandoned.

The latest instance was when the England vs Australia match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was called off without a ball being bowled after wet outfield did not allow the play to start. The teams took home a point apiece.

Now, the focus will shift to India vs South Africa match at the Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday (October 30). So, what will the weather in Perth? How does the pitch will behave at the OPTUS Stadium.

Here we are taking a quick look.

1 Perth weather

The temperature at Perth on Sunday (October 30) is pegged to be at around 18 degrees and it may still see further drop as the night progresses. But the good news if you are a cricket fan is that there is no rain prediction for the night but the humidity will be at around 51 per cent. So, we can hope to see a full match on Sunday.

2 Perth pitch report

Perth has a good and true pitch that will keep both the bowlers and batters happy. The fast nature of the pitch will encourage the quick bowlers to go all out but batters will be keen to play their shots as they can trust the bounce here. The quick outfield will offer fair value for their shots too. The batters might also target the smaller straight boundary as their primary scoring area.

3 Match scenario

India are currently on top of Group 2 with 4 from 2 matches and another will take them to 6 points and they can be almost certain of topping the group. South Africa are in the second slot with 3 points and a win will carry them to top spot at least for now with 5 points in their kitty. So, both the teams will be eager to leave Perth with 2 points.