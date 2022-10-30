India vs South Africa, T20 WC 2022: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Stats, Post-match Presentation

India's fielding was one of the reasons for India's defeat as the team's senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gave reprieves to Markram at a crucial stage and helped the opposition. South Africa's fielding, on the other hand, was simply amazing and that made all the difference.

Here's the full list of award winners, post-match presentation comments and stats from the match:

Lungi Ngidi, Player of the Match: It was pretty nerve-wracking when games get down that close, as a bowler you can't do much and just have to believe in the boys. This is one of my biggest dreams, to get something like this (award) at the World Cup and help the country win a game, will cherish it for a long time. It comes with watching a lot of games being played here, fortunately, I have played here as well and had that information (on how to bowl). We saw Pakistan bowl earlier and pretty much had to do the same thing. After the 10-over break, Markram moved the game forward and David followed him. That partnership brought us close and then David finished it off.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: We expected that the pitch will have something in it. We knew that there'll be a lot of help for the seamers, that's why it wasn't an easy target to chase. We fell a little short with the bat. We fought well, but South Africa were better today. When you see that score (40/3 in 10), you'll always think you're in the game. That was a match-winning partnership from Markram and Miller. We were a little poor in the field, we gave so many chances and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. In the last two games, we were pretty good on the field. We couldn't hold our chances, we missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take learning from this game. I've seen what happens with the spinners in the last over, so I wanted to go the other way. If I can finish Ash, I just wanted to make sure that the seamers are bowling the right overs. You have to use it at some point. With the new batter, it was the perfect time for him to bowl. Miller played some good shots as well.

Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: (At the 10-over mark) The discussion was to try and up the intent. When you do that, that's when opportunities come your way. Fortunately, things did go our way and we were able to get that momentum. Our batting line-up is in good form barring myself. It's a batting unit that's been together for a while. To come through in pressure moments will boost the guys' confidence. We watched the games that were being played here and decided on the lengths. The variable bounce assisted us. We backed our execution, fortunately, it came off for us. We don't like that tag (favourites), we've come into the tournament as not the favourites. We'll keep flying under the radar. It's important we keep improving and that's exactly what we are doing.

Stats:

# First time SA have beaten India in an ICC event since beating them in Nagpur in 50-over WC in 2011.

SA defeated India with 2 balls to spare in 2011 World Cup.

SA defeated India with 2 balls to spare in 2022 World Cup.

# David Miller in winning run chases in T20s in 2022

16 innings

14 not outs

Avg 280.50

SR 154

# 1000 T20I runs for Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup.

# 36th match for Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup and it is joint-highest with West Indies' Chris Gayle.