Ruturaj Gaikwad criticised after video of him gesturing ground staff to stay away goes viral on Twitter

Bengaluru, June 20: India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is getting criticised by a section of cricket fans on social media for his action during the fifth and final T20 International at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19).

The match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain after just 21 balls were bowled during the match. Put in to bat first, Team India suffered two setbacks in the powerplay when openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were dismissed cheaply by SA quick Lungi Ngidi before the skies opened up and the play was stopped.

Now a video of Ruturaj Gaikwad is doing the rounds on social media in which the Maharashtra cricketer's behaviour towards a ground staff in the dugout was criticised.

In the TV grab video, the right-handed batter could be seen nudging the ground staff to keep away who was trying to take a selfie with him. Although there is no audio of Gaikwad's conversation with the ground staff. But judging by his action, it looks quite clear that the cricketer was asking the ground staff to maintain some distance for the players are part of the bio-secure bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fans were irked to see the cricketer treating the ground staff in such a manner and even preached that he should be humble. Some fans were also seen defending Gaikwad saying the cricketer must be simply asking the other person to follow the COVID-19 protocols put in place.