India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record & Guwahati Weather Forecast

Fresh from a 2-1 T20I series win, India will now clash with Sri Lanka in the ODI series, starting with the first ODI at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

Men in Blue will see the return of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the 50-over format as the team begin to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled for later this year.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul will be among the players returning to the side for the series. But all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his third T20I century on Saturday (January 7).

Rohit and Co will look start the series on a winning note when the action shifts to Guwahati, while the visitors will look to bounce back from the thumping loss in the third T20I.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the first time at the Barsapara Stadium, where the two were scheduled to meet in a T20I in 2020, but that match was abandoned due to rain.

The Barsapara Stadium has in fact hosted only one ODI match so far back in 2018 when Rohit and Kohli starred with hundreds in a run chase against West Indies, but the venue has also hosted three T20Is, one recently in October 2022.

Here is a look at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Guwahati Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: