India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Kohli scores 45th ODI ton as India win by 67 Runs to take 1-0 Lead

India completed a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the 1st ODI on Tuesday (January 10).

The hosts amassed a gigantic score of 373 for 7, mainly courtesy of Virat Kohli's 45th ODI ton, coupled with two fantastic knocks of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Sri Lanka, in reply, only managed to score 306 for 8, and fell short of 67 runs.

As It Happened:

India were put into bat by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Rohit and Gill giving a flying start:

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a blistering start. The India captain returned to cricket after recovering from his thumb injury, and played an outstanding inning. The pair stitched 143 runs for the 1st wicket. Gill (70 off 60 balls) and Sharma (83 off 67 balls) fell in the mid-overs, but India continued their merry way.

King Kohli Supremacy:

Virat Kohli stepped up and dominated the Lankan bowlers in his first match for India in 2023. The talismanic batter played an elegant inning and burst into destruction mode later to complete his 45th ODI hundred, thus completing 12500 ODI runs in his career. He took India beyond the 350-mark before departing for 113 runs off just 87 balls.

Advertisement