India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: India struggling after losing 3 wickets in first 7 overs, Samson fails again
India are in a spot of bother in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, after losing three wickets in the first seven overs.
Ishan Kishan gave India a flying start with 17 runs from the first over of Kasun Rajitha. But things have gone downhill since then.
Gill fails on Debut:
Shubman Gill, who is making his T20I debut, got dismissed for just 7 runs after a decent start. The batter made an exquisite start, scoring a boundary to open his account, but fell shortly in the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana. The Lankan spinner trapped him and he was given out LBW for just 7 runs.
Suryakumar with an underwhelming start to 2023:
Suryakumar Yadav finished 2022 as the highest run-scorer for India in T20Is with 1164 runs. He was outstanding with bat for the men in Blue, destroying bowlers across the globe. But his 2023 hasn't started the way he would have liked. SKY came to the crease at his home ground with lofty expectations, but failed to live up to the billing. He was picked up by Chamika Karunaratne for just 7 runs as an attempted scoop shot was mistimed and gobbled by Bhanuka Rajapaksa at short fine leg.
Samson continues to disappoint with poor choice of shots:
With someone as talented as Sanju Samson, it is an eyesore to witness the way he gets out sometimes.
Sanju Samson did the same again on Tuesday. He had the perfect opportunity to go on and pile up some runs under his kitty, but the player made a mess of that. He looked jittery and impatient from the start, and he was lucky to escape when a mistimed shot just fell short of Charith Asalanka in deep mid-wicket. But a couple of balls later, another wild swing just managed to get a thick edge and ball flew high without travelling any distance. Dilshan Madushanka completed a simple catch in short third-man as Samson fell for just 5 runs.
And disappointed Netizens reacted after another failure from the Kerala batter-
This user also mentioned the paltry average of Sanju Samson in T20 internationals.
There were also sarcastic jeers from users who wanted Rishabh Pant to come back to the team. Pant suffered a major accident recently while travelling to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi. But this user felt Pant would have done a better job even in this condition than Sanju.