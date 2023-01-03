India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-match Presentation

India started 2023 with an intriguing victory over Sri Lanka as they managed to just get over the line with a victory by 2 runs.

Batting first, India managed to score 162 runs courtesy of good batting by Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan. Axar Patel also chipped in with some crucial runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka came close to victory but fell short agonisingly by just 2 runs.





India vs Sri Lanka Full List of Award Winners:

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match: Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was visibly disappointed after the loss. Till he was there, Sri Lanka had a decent chance to win the match. He scored 45 runs off just 27 balls that had 3 fours and 3 sixes in it.

"Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede, you need the batsmen to help you cross the line. I use the matchups really well and that's the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good," Shanaka said.

Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match: Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi had a dream debut in India colours. He picked up 4 wickets for just 22 runs and rattled the Sri Lanka top order early in their run chase.

