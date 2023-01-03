India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi picks four wickets on his debut as India take 1-0 lead in the series

Shivam Mavi has made a fantastic start to his India career. The pacer was handed his India debut in the first T20I match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Mavi became the 101st Indian player to play in the T20Is. His former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Shubman Gill also made his T20I debut.

But unlike Gill, who failed to make a huge impact on his debut and departed for just 7 runs, Mavi has risen to the occasion and has made a terrific start by picking up 4 wickets.

Shivam Mavi with a fiery start:

Shivam Mavi was handed the new ball by India skipper Hardik Pandya, and the youngster didn't disappoint him. Mavi didn't have the best start to his first over, as he was hit for two boundaries by Kusal Mendis.

But then he came back in an outstanding fashion. In the fifth ball of his first over, Mavi managed to do the ball talking off the pitch as it came in sharply. Pathum Nissanka got deceived by it and was bowled through the gate.

In his second over, Mavi showed resilience once again. He was hit for consecutive boundaries again by Dhananjaya De Silva, but the pacer managed to get the last laugh, as another top edge led to the dismissal of the batter.

