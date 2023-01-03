India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi handed debut as India set to bat first

India are taking on Sri Lanka in the first match of the T20I series today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India will be captained by Hardik Pandya, who is going to lead India for the first time at home.

India have handed the caps to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi. Gill has played in other formats for India, but Mavi plays his first match in the senior national colours.

This is the first T20I match for the Lankans since the World Cup last year. The 2022 Asia Cup champions will be hoping to turn the tables against India, an opponent against whom they have struggled on Indian soil.

Sri Lanka have a dismal record against the Indian team in bilateral T20I competitions in India, with just 2 wins in 14 matches.

India vs Sri Lanka Toss Report:

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl.

India captain Hardik Pandya says had he won the toss, he would have batted first. He also says he is excited to lead India for the first time on home soil and looking forward to representing his country.

"Yes, this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Very excited for Shivam Mavi. Arshdeep was not available and Mavi comes in from him," he added.

India have gone with two keepers as both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are included in the squad. The Men in Blue will be aiming to kickstart their 2023 in the right way, especially after the blues of the T20 World Cup.

India vs Sri Lanka Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik. Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madusanka