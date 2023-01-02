India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Mumbai Weather Forecast

Mumbai, January 2: India will begin their 2023 home season with a white ball series against Sri Lanka, starting with the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested, Team India will be led by Hardik Pandya in the three-match T20I series against the Asian champions Sri Lanka, who are visiting with a full-strength squad led by Dasun Shanaka.

The much-changed Indian team includes first-time call ups for pace duo Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi in T20Is, while the squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Harshal Patel among others.

Batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav, who had a fantastic 2022, has been named the vice captain of the T20I side. Sanju Samson, who missed Team India's last T20I series, is back in the mix.

India head into the series fresh from Test series whitewash of Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka ended their last international assignment - ODI series - level 1-1 against Afghanistan in November 2022.

Pandya and Co will look to start the year on a high by avenging the Asia Cup loss against the champions Sri Lanka, who don't possess a great record against the hosts in the shortest format.

The two sides will clash at a venue, where they have already met once in 2017, when India beat the Sri Lankan side by 5 wickets.

Here is a look at the Wankhede Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Mumbai Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:

Wankhede Stadium T20I Stats and Record

Matches: 7

India Played: 4

India Won: 2

Visiting Team Won: 2

Neutral Team Won: 3

Matches Won Batting 1st: 2

Matches Won Batting 2nd: 5

Highest Team Total: 240/3 by India vs West Indies in 2019

Lowest Team Total: 172 All Out by Afghanistan vs South Africa in 2016

Average 1st Innings Score: 194

Average 2nd Innings Score: 182

Highest Successful Chase: 230/8 by South Africa vs England in 2016

Lowest Total Defended: 209/5 by South Africa vs Afghanistan in 2016

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 100* vs England in 2016

Best Bowling Innings: Chris Morris (South Africa) - 4 for 27 vs Afghanistan in 2016

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitches at the venue have provided assistance to both the quick bowlers and spinners, but in white ball cricket, the wicket seems to ease and help the batters score big as the innings progresses, providing entertaining T20 matches. With dew also playing a factor, the teams chasing have benefited the most at the Wankhede, winning 5 of the 7.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Head to Head

Matches: 26

India Won: 17

Sri Lanka Won: 8

No Result: 1

India T20I record vs Sri Lanka at Home: Matches - 15, Won - 11, Lost - 3, No Result - 1

India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka: Matches - 7, Won - 5, Lost - 2

India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Neutral Venues: Matches - 4, Won - 1, Lost - 3

India T20I Record at Wankhede: Matches - 4, Won - 2, Lost - 2

India vs Sri Lanka Record at Wankhede: Matches - 1, India Won - 1

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Tuesday (January 3) indicates a clear slightly humid evening with max temperature of 28o C and a low of 24o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and the previous day as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info

Match Date: Tuesday, January 3

Match Start Time: 7 PM IST

TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)