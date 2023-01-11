India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Kolkata Weather Forecast

Kolkata, January 11: India will look to seal the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12).

Rohit Sharma-led Team India claimed a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after 67-run victory over Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

Riding on Virat Kohli's 45th ODI hundred along with fifties from skipper Rohit and Shubman Gill set a huge target of 374. In response, Lanka fought hard through their skipper Shanaka, who struck an unbeaten hundred, but the knock went in vain as the hosts restricted the visitors to 306/8.

Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj claimed three and two wickets each respectively as the rest of the bowlers except for Axar Patel also picked a wicket each. Opener Pathum Nissanka also scored 72 for Lanka.

Earlier put into bat, Rohit (83 off 67 balls) and Gill (70 off 60 balls) set a brilliant platform for the other batter with an opening stand of 143. Kohli then joined the party with 113 off 87 balls to take India's total to 373/7. For Lanka, Kasun Rajith claimed three wickets, but conceded 88 runs.

Now, Rohit and Co will look to take an unassailable lead in the series when the action shifts to Kolkata, while the visitors will look to bounce back from the thumping loss in the first ODI.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the fifth time at the Eden Gardens, where the hosts have won three such clashes and the visitors won the infamous World Cup semifinal meeting in 1996. One match has so far ended in No Result.

One of the meetings between the two at the Eden Gardens saw records being broken as a young Rohit went on to register the highest individual score in ODIs and also helped the team breach 400-mark for the first time at the venue back in 2014.

The Eden Gardens has in fact hosted 30 ODI matches so far, but the venue last hosted an ODI nearly six years ago when Australia toured India in 2017. South Africa were scheduled to play an ODI in 2020, but the match was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Here is a look at the Eden Gardens Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Kolkata Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: