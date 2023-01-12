Kumar Sangakkara Rings Eden Gardens Bell ahead of the Kolkata ODI: Watch

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara rang the famous Eden Garden's Bells ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday (January 12).

Eden Gardens added a bell at the stadium as a pre-match ritual for the first time in 2016. The bell is rung before the start of the match since then and it was Kumar Sangakkara's turn to do the duties on Thursday.

Sangakkara, who is part of the commentary team, did the pre-match rituals as Sri Lanka chose to bat after winning the toss.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly was also present during the ceremonial bell ringing at the ground. India are already ahead in the ODI series after their win in Guwahati.

Sri Lanka Batting First:

Kuldeep Yadav, who came into the team replacing Yuzvendra Chahal, has picked up three wickets as the visitors are struggling at 135/6 after 26 overs. Sri Lankan debutant Nuwanidu Fernando scored fifty in his first international match. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, who scored a hundred in the last match, was cleaned by Kuldeep as well.