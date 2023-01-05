India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Pune, Jan 4: Upbeat with the stunning 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Mumbai, Team India will look to take the series in the second match here in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be looking to come out all guns blazing in its bid to clinch the series.

Indians held on their nerves and won a last-ball thriller while defending a below-par score. Skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward.

While T20Is aren't of the highest priority in an ODI World Cup year, Gill will not like to repeat the mistakes of his predecessors while aiming to cement his place in the T20I side after making a reputation for himself in the longer versions.

The Indian T20 cupboard is brimming with talent with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi cooling their heels in the dugout. Sanju Samson - who suffered a niggle during the first T20I - has been ruled out of the second T20I and Tripathi or Gaikwad are going to replace the cricketer.

It is expected that both Gill and Ishan Kishan will get all three games in the series and an impactful Powerplay will also give the batters coming down the order more confidence to play fearless cricket.

India and Sri Lanka T20I Squad for 2023 T20I Series

Sri Lanka T20I Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

India T20I Squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvenedra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

IND vs SL Possible Playing 11 for 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team and Fantasy Tips for 2nd T20I

Team1:

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice Captain: Hardik Pandya

Team 2:

Batters: Shubman Gill, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Dilshan Madushanka, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Captain: Umran Malik

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Match Prediction

Sri Lanka will once again look to give India a tough fight in Pune but India's performance against Sri Lanka in the first game will give them an edge.