India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Full Teams, Toss Report as Rahul Tripathi makes his debut

India are taking on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Pune on Thursday.

India won the first match in Mumbai in a nail-biting encounter. The home side had a massive scare but managed to win by just 2 runs.

Rahul Tripathi Makes India Debut:

Rahul Tripathi is finally making his India debut on Thursday. The batter has been a part of the Indian team in previous tournaments, but never got an opportunity to play. But he is going to wear India colours for the first time. Sanju Samson, who injured his knee in the last match, is out and Jitesh Sharma replaced him.

Toss Report:

India won the Toss and decided to Bowl first.

India vs Sri Lanka Teams:

India made two changes to the squad. Sanju Samson was a forced change as Rahul Tripathi makes his debut. Also, Harshal Patel missed out and in comes Arshdeep Singh.

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik. Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madusanka