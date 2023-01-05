India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: India lose by 16 runs in Pune as visitors restore parity

Sri Lanka restored parity in the T20I series with a 16-run victory in the second match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

India suffered their first T20I loss against Sri Lanka in six years.

The Lankans scored 206 runs after batting first, and the hosts only managed to get 190 runs in the chase.

India Won the Toss and opted to Bowl:

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Sri Lanka with a flying start:

And the visitors had a blistering start courtesy of their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. The pair stitched 80 runs for the first wicket and ravaged a pretty ordinary Indian attack on the day. Shivam Mavi had a poor outing, while Arshdeep Singh had a night to forget with 5 no-balls in just two overs.

Charith Asalanka (37 off 19 balls), Kusal Mendis (52 off 31 balls) scored the bulk of runs for the Lankans.