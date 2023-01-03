India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: MCA Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Pune Weather Forecast

India will look to seal the three-match series when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

Hardik Pandya-led India defeated Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in a thriller by 2 runs in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

Put into bat, Axar Patel (31 not out off 20 balls) and Deepak Hooda (41 not out off 23 balls) played a late cameo, sharing an unbeaten 68 runs stand for the fifth wicket to take India to 162 for 5 in 20 overs.

Pandya (29 off 27 balls) and Ishan Kishan (37 off 29 balls) also contributed with the bat for India, while five of the six Sri Lankan bowlers picked a wicket each.

Later, debutant pacer Shivam Mavi (4 for 22) starred with the ball to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 160 All Out in 20 overs. Harshal Patel (2 for 41) and Umran Malik (2 for 27) also chipped in with wickets for India, while Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27 balls) top-scored for Lanka.

While the hosts will look to take an unassailable lead when the action shifts to Pune, the visitors will look to level the series and take the match to a decider.

The two sides will clash at the MCA Stadium venue, where they have already met twice in 2016 and 2020. Sri Lanka won the first meeting by 5 wickets and India won the second meeting by 78 runs.

Pandya, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shanaka are some of the players from those two matches that are still among the squads for this ongoing series.

Here is a look at the MCA Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Pune Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: