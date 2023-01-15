India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Award Winners, Man of The Match, Player of the Series And Post Match Presentation

Thirivananthapuram, January 15: India completed a series white-wash against Sri Lanka following a record-breaking 317-run victory in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15).

Rohit Sharma-led side came into the match on the back of a 67-run and 4-wicket victory over the visitors in the first ODI in Guwahati and second ODI in Kolkata respectively.

After Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored sublime centuries to help the hosts post an imposing 390 for five, pacer Mohammed Siraj (4/32) then blew away the Sri Lankan top-order as India skittled out the visitors for 73 in 22 overs.

Here is the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match and other award winners from India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in Kolkata:

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Post Match Awards

ACC Trusted Player of the Match (Rs 1 Lakh): Shubman Gill (116 off 97 balls)

Dream11 Game Changer (Rs 1 Lakh): Mohammed Siraj (4 for 32 in 10 overs)

Man of the Match (Rs 1 Lakh): Virat Kohli (166 not out off 110 balls)

Player of the Series (Rs 2.5 Lakhs): Virat Kohli (283 runs in 3 innings including 2 hundreds)

Advertisement

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Post match comments

Mohhamed Siraj said: "I wanted to try and get my first fifer. Tried very hard, but you get only as much as you deserve. The outswing was coming out nicely, but the wicket-taking over was the scrambled seam. I just try to generate some doubt in the batter's mind with those outswing deliveries. Captain tried hard to get me that fifer, but what can we do."

Losing skipper Shanaka said: "It's disappointing. Not the game we would have wanted but it happens sometimes. Bowlers and batters both need to learn. How to pick wickets on these pitches and how to score runs."

On Bandara & Vandersay injury update and what they learnt from the tour, Shanaka added: "No idea about that. Playing positive cricket is the key. If the boys showed intent, bowling will be different. While playing international cricket, we need to play with intent. I would like to congratulate Indian team for playing this level of cricket."

Winning captain Rohit said: "It was a great series for us. Lots of positives. We bowled well, got wickets when we needed and the batters throughout the series piling on the runs was good to watch."

On Siraj, Rohit added: "Good to see how he (Siraj) was bowling and he deserved all those slips. He is a rare talent, the way he has come up over the last few years is good to see. He has come from strength to strength and that's really good for Indian cricket."

"We tried all sort of things (to get his fifer) but it didn't happen unfortunately. But the four wickets are all his and fifers will come. He has a few tricks up his sleeves which he is working on and it's there to see."

On New Zealand series, Rohit said: "We'll get to the drawing board quickly (for the next series) and see how the pitch is, then decide how the combinations will be. They (NZ) are coming off a series win in Pakistan, so it won't be an easy task at all."

Player of the Match and Series, Kohli said: "I have no idea (about the MoS awards he has won). For me, it's just a byproduct of the intent I have, mindset that I play with. Mindset is always to help the team win, bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference."

"I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible. It is just intent, playing for the right reasons. Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good."

On reaching milestones, Kohli added: "I don't have that desperation to get to a milestone. I am just enjoying my batting, being in a space where I can relax. Today as well, I was just happy to be out there batting. I am in a nice space right now and want this to continue."

On Shami and Siraj, Kohli sadi: "Shami has always been there for us but the way Siraj has come up has been outstanding. He has taken the maximum number of wickets in the powerplay, which was an issue for us early. He is always making the batters think, which is a great sign for us going into the World Cup."