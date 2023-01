India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14: Having taken an unassailable 2-0 win over Sri Lanka, India skipper Rohit Sharma might ring in some changes in the playing eleven in the third and final ODI here on Sunday (January 15).

The Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win in the second one-dayer held in Kolkata to claim their tenth straight ODI series against Sri Lanka.

While a clean sweep would be definitely in the mind of the hosts, the team management might also look to test the players who are waiting for an opportunity sitting on the bench.

Ishan Kishan - who slammed an ODI double hundred in his last game - and Suryakumar Yadav - who notched up a ton against Sri Lanka in the third T20I - deserve a chance in the playing eleven.

Arshdeep Singh is also waiting for an opportunity as the skipper went with pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohd Siraj and Umran Malik in the first two games.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11s for 3rd ODI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli/Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team and Fantasy Tips for 3rd ODI

Dream11 Team 1

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Nuwanidu Fernando

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kasun Rajitha, Kuldeep Yadav, Dunith Wellalage

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Dream11 Team 2

Batters: Dasun Shanaka, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Chamika Karunaratne

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav