India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Stats

Thiruvananthapuram, January 15: India will look to complete a series white-wash when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15).

Rohit Sharma-led Team India claimed an assailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after a four-wicket victory mastered by KL Rahul (64 not out off 103 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (3 for 51 in 10 overs) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12).

In the first ODI, the Men in Blue registered a 67-run victory over Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

Now, Rohit and Co will look to finish the series on a dominant note when the action shifts to Thiruvananthapuram, while the visitors will look to bounce back and claim a consolation win before they head home.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the first time at the Greenfield International Stadium, where only one ODI has been hosted so far. India met West Indies in the solitary ODI at the venue nearly five years ago in 2018. That match was a low-scoring affair.

The venue, however, has hosted four international matches in total including the three T20Is with the most recent being the series opener against South Africa in September 2022.

Here is a look at the Greenfield International Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: