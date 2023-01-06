India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Rajkot, January 6: Series level at 1-1, India and Sri Lanka will clash in the deciding 3rd T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7).

Hardik Pandya-led India won the first T20I by 2 runs, but the hosts suffered a 16-run loss to the visiting side led by Dasun Shanaka in a high-scoring second T20I in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

The star of the series so far for India has been Axar Patel, who has contributed with the bat in both the matches and did well with the ball in the second T20I, where he also scored a 31-ball 65 which went in vain in the end.

The spin all-rounder also finished with figures of 2 for 24 in his four overs in an innings in which Lanka posted a total of 206/6. Suryakumar Yadav also looked at his best with a fifty, while speedster Umran Malik has also impressed.

For Sri Lanka, the skipper Shanaka has led from the front, playing some brisk knocks, including an unbeaten 22-ball 56 and followed that with a final over heroics with the ball, conceding just four runs and picked up two wickets to restrict India to 190 for 8 in 20 overs.

Pacer Kasun Rajitha also bounced back from a poor outing in the first T20I with a performance of 2 for 22 in his four overs. Kusal Mendis also contributed with a fifty.

Moving on to the third T20I, India head coach Rahul Dravid has already hinted that there won't be wholesale changes made to the 11 as he backed the youngsters to learn on the job.

However, the hosts may look to alter the playing 11 for the series decider with Arshdeep Singh looking off colour in the second T20I, where he made a return to the side. Men in Blue could make more changes depending on the Rajkot surface.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, may stick to the winning combination that also played in the first T20I. The only area for concern may be the top order with Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa not firing in both the matches so far.

Now, let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for 2022: