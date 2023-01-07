India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India complete series win with a 91 run victory in Rajkot

India have completed the series with a 91-run win with a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I on Saturday. With the win, India have clinched the series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav propelled India to a gigantic score of 228 with his third T20I hundred, and the visitors were bundled out for just 137 runs.

As It Happened:

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat.

Rahul Tripathi gave a flying start:

Ishan Kishan got out cheaply in the first over but Rahul Tripathi took things on his own hand and gave India a fantastic start in the powerplay. Tripathi scored 35 runs off just 16 balls and took India to a decent score after the powerplay.

Suryakumar with a skyscraping hundred:

Suryakumar Yadav came into the crease and along with Shubman Gill continued the onslaught. The pair stitched a 111-run partnership in just 53 balls. Gill (46) was cleaned up by Wanindu Hasaranga, but Surya continued and scored his 3rd T20I hundred, the first of 2023. His ton was the second-fastest by an India player as India amassed a mammoth total of 229 runs after their 20 overs. Axar Patel also scored a quickfire 21 off just 9 balls in the end.

