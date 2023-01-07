India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-match Presentation

A fantastic batting display from Suryakumar Yadav coupled with some fantastic bowling helped India to clinch the series against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7).

India win the series 2-1 after a comprehensive 91-run victory over the Lankans in Rajkot.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Full List of Award Winners:

Here is the complete list of the award winners from the match.

Player of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored his 3rd T20I hundred with a sublime 112 runs.

It's really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it's about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly. Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer. He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy myself. He tells me to just enjoy and express myself.