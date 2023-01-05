India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: SCA Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Rajkot Weather Forecast

India will look to bounce back and clinch the series when they clash with Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7).

Hardik Pandya-led India defeated Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka by 2 runs in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

However, the visitors bounced back to level the series at 1-1 following 16-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring 2nd T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

While the hosts will look to seal the series when the action shifts to Rajkot, the visitors will also look to do the same as both teams will look to take some momentum into the three-match ODI series, which starts on January 10.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the first time at the SCA Stadium. But the hosts have played four T20I matches at the venue, where they have won three and lost. In the most recent outing in Rajkot, India beat South Africa in a T20I last year.

Here is a look at the SCA Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Rajkot Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: