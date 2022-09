India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, ̨Match Prediction

Dubai, September 5: India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday (September 6) here at Dubai.

After their defeat against Pakistan in their Super 4 opener, India will be the more eager side to register a win as another adverse result will almost end their Asia Cup 2022 final aspirations.

It does not mean Sri Lanka will be less keen for a win, as a victory will push them very close to a final berth.

So, get ready for the India vs Sri Lanka match with this set of Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction along with Fantasy Tips.