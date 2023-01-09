India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka ODI series

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka that starts from Tuesday (January 10).

The bowler has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury and missed out T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bumrah was initially added to the India squad for the Sri Lanka ODIs after the recommendation of the selection committee.

"The All-India Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," a BCCI statement read that was released earlier.

However, now BCCI has decided to revoke his name from the squad as they don't want to rush Bumrah and want to give some extended time for him to recover. It also emerged that the primary concern came from NCA staff who advised to take things slow, especially with the Australia Test Series around the corner.