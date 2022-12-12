India vs Sri Lanka: MCA set to increase ticket prices by 10 to 15% for the T20I match at Wankhede

Mumbai, Dec 12: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to raise the price of tickets at the Wankhede Stadium by 10-15 per cent with the upcoming first T20I between India and Sri Lanka on January 3, 2023.

The decision over the same was taken during the MCA's Apex Council meeting on December 9. The last time a T20I was played at Wankhede was back in December 2019 when India hosted West Indies.

Ticket prices to be inflated

As per a Times of India report, the increased fare will be applied to the tickets available for sale to the public, while the subsidized rates are expected to remain the same.

"With costs having gone up, the budget for organizing a T20I has increased since then, so we felt a need to increase the ticket prices for the public slightly. The (subsidized) ticket prices for the MCA's clubs and donors (7,000) will remain the same," a source was quoted by TOI.

Meanwhile, the MCA has also invited 'Expressions of interest (EOI)' for sponsorship of its women's cricket tournaments and summer vacation camps.

Team India to kick off long home season

The opening T20I of the three-match series between the neighbours will also kick off the long home cricket season for the Men In Blue. Team India will be hosting Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. The home season will culminate for Team India with the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Venues for India-Sri Lanka series

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka - who are the Asia Cup T20 2022 champions - will be played in Pune on January 5 while the third and final match is scheduled to be held on January 7 in Rajkot. The bandwagon will then shift to Guwahati where the two teams will begin the ODI series on January 10. The second one-dayer will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata while Trivandram will host the third and final ODI will be played in Trivandrum.

Wankhede Stadium last hosted an international fixture back in 2021 in the form of a Test match between Team India and New Zealand.