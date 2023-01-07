India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav slams third T20I century, first of 2023

Rajkot, Jan 7: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his imperious form with the bat and slammed his career's third T20I century in the third and final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7).

The number-one ranked T20I batter in the world once again showcased his 360-degree hits and notched up his ton off just 45 deliveries. With that, the exceedingly talented batter slammed the second-fastest century for India in the shortest format of the game.

He remained unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls and his knock was studded with seven fours and nine maximums. With his third century in the T20Is in a space of six months.

Suryakumar's heroics is also his first century at home and also the first hundred for Team India in the year 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav T20I centuries

117(55) vs Eng, Nottingham July 2022

111*(51) vs NZ, Mt Maunganui Nov 2022

112*(51) vs SL, Rajkot Jan 2023

Reacting over his knock, the Mumbaikar told, "I'm really happy with the way the innings went. Captain winning the toss and batting first showed faith in the batters, few shots are pre-determined, but these are the shots I've been playing over the last year and I'm not doing anything different. ​The 2022 form is gone, it's a fresh start in 2023 and I hope to continue doing well. It's a good pitch, a nice bounce and a lush outfield."

SKY in a league of his own

The Mumbai cricketer is the only player in the world with more than 1 hundred and 40+ average and 175+ Strike-Rate in T20Is.

He also became the first player to slam three T20I centuries outside the opening slot.

Impressed with his batting performance and the way he toyed with Sri Lankan pacers and spinners, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports, that he should be included in the Test format as well.

"He should be included in the Test team as well because he's in the form of his life and you should make full use of a player's rich vein of form. Surya is capable of changing the complexion of the game and the format won't bother him. I just hope that selectors utilise his potential in the red-ball format as well," Gambhir said.

Suryakumar slammed a fifty in the previous game which was played in Pune but his performance in that game went in vain as Team India lost the game by a margin of 16 runs.