India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results List Ahead Of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash

India will look to bounce back when they take on Sri Lanka in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (September 6).

Team India lost their opening match of the Super 4 stage by 5 wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 4), while Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in their Super 4 opener on Saturday (September 3).

Pakistan avenged a 5-wicket loss from the group stages against India, and the same can be said of Sri Lanka, who redeemed themselves after a humiliating 8-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 curtain-raiser.

Now, the two Asian giants, who have played each other six times in two bilateral series, will battle once again as Rohit Sharma-led India aims for a win over Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive.

The two nations have met 25 times so far in T20Is with India holding the clear edge, having beaten their neighbours 17 times, while Sri Lanka has won just 7 such matches with one match ending in No Result. In the recent five meetings, it's still 3-2 in India's favour.

Among the 25 matches, teams chasing have won 16 times and teams batting first have won just 8 times. India has won 7 times when defending a total and 10 times when chasing. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has won 6 times when chasing and once when batting first.

Here is a look at the India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results: