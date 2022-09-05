India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results List Ahead Of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash
India will look to bounce back when they take on Sri Lanka in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (September 6).
Team India lost their opening match of the Super 4 stage by 5 wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 4), while Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in their Super 4 opener on Saturday (September 3).
Pakistan avenged a 5-wicket loss from the group stages against India, and the same can be said of Sri Lanka, who redeemed themselves after a humiliating 8-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 curtain-raiser.
Now, the two Asian giants, who have played each other six times in two bilateral series, will battle once again as Rohit Sharma-led India aims for a win over Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive.
The two nations have met 25 times so far in T20Is with India holding the clear edge, having beaten their neighbours 17 times, while Sri Lanka has won just 7 such matches with one match ending in No Result. In the recent five meetings, it's still 3-2 in India's favour.
Among the 25 matches, teams chasing have won 16 times and teams batting first have won just 8 times. India has won 7 times when defending a total and 10 times when chasing. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has won 6 times when chasing and once when batting first.
Here is a look at the India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results:
|Year
|Tournament/Series
|Venue
|Result
|2022
|Sri Lanka in India
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|India won by 6 wickets
|2022
|Sri Lanka in India
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|India won by 7 wickets
|2022
|Sri Lanka in India
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|India won by 62 runs
|2021
|India in Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
|2021
|India in Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|2021
|India in Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 38 runs
|2020
|Sri Lanka in India
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|India won by 78 runs
|2020
|Sri Lanka in India
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|India won by 7 wickets
|2020
|Sri Lanka in India
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|No Result
|2018
|Nidahas T20 Tri-Series
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 6 wickets
|2018
|Nidahas T20 Tri-Series
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
|2017
|Sri Lanka in India
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|India won by 5 wickets
|2017
|Sri Lanka in India
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|India won by 88 runs
|2017
|Sri Lanka in India
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|India won by 93 runs
|2017
|India in Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 7 wickets
|2016
|Asia Cup
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
|India won by 5 wickets
|2016
|Sri Lanka in India
|Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vizag
|India won by 9 wickets
|2016
|Sri Lanka in India
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|India won by 69 runs
|2016
|Sri Lanka in India
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
|2014
|T20 World Cup
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
|Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
|2012
|India in Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
|India won by 39 runs
|2010
|T20 World Cup
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
|2009
|Sri Lanka in India
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|India won by 6 wickets
|2009
|Sri Lanka in India
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Vidarbha
|Sri Lanka won by 29 runs
|2009
|India in Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 3 wickets