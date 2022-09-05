India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results List Ahead Of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash


India will look to bounce back when they take on Sri Lanka in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (September 6).

Team India lost their opening match of the Super 4 stage by 5 wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 4), while Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in their Super 4 opener on Saturday (September 3).

Pakistan avenged a 5-wicket loss from the group stages against India, and the same can be said of Sri Lanka, who redeemed themselves after a humiliating 8-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 curtain-raiser.

Now, the two Asian giants, who have played each other six times in two bilateral series, will battle once again as Rohit Sharma-led India aims for a win over Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive.

The two nations have met 25 times so far in T20Is with India holding the clear edge, having beaten their neighbours 17 times, while Sri Lanka has won just 7 such matches with one match ending in No Result. In the recent five meetings, it's still 3-2 in India's favour.

Among the 25 matches, teams chasing have won 16 times and teams batting first have won just 8 times. India has won 7 times when defending a total and 10 times when chasing. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has won 6 times when chasing and once when batting first.

Here is a look at the India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results:

YearTournament/SeriesVenueResult
2022Sri Lanka in IndiaHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, DharamshalaIndia won by 6 wickets
2022Sri Lanka in IndiaHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, DharamshalaIndia won by 7 wickets
2022Sri Lanka in IndiaBRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowIndia won by 62 runs
2021India in Sri LankaR Premadasa Stadium, ColomboSri Lanka won by 7 wickets
2021India in Sri LankaR Premadasa Stadium, ColomboSri Lanka won by 4 wickets
2021India in Sri LankaR Premadasa Stadium, ColomboIndia won by 38 runs
2020Sri Lanka in IndiaMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, PuneIndia won by 78 runs
2020Sri Lanka in IndiaHolkar Cricket Stadium, IndoreIndia won by 7 wickets
2020Sri Lanka in IndiaBarsapara Cricket Stadium, GuwahatiNo Result
2018Nidahas T20 Tri-SeriesR Premadasa Stadium, ColomboIndia won by 6 wickets
2018Nidahas T20 Tri-SeriesR Premadasa Stadium, ColomboSri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2017Sri Lanka in IndiaWankhede Stadium, MumbaiIndia won by 5 wickets
2017Sri Lanka in IndiaHolkar Cricket Stadium, IndoreIndia won by 88 runs
2017Sri Lanka in IndiaBarabati Stadium, CuttackIndia won by 93 runs
2017India in Sri LankaR Premadasa Stadium, ColomboIndia won by 7 wickets
2016Asia CupShere Bangla National Stadium, DhakaIndia won by 5 wickets
2016Sri Lanka in IndiaDr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, VizagIndia won by 9 wickets
2016Sri Lanka in IndiaJSCA International Stadium Complex, RanchiIndia won by 69 runs
2016Sri Lanka in IndiaMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, PuneSri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2014T20 World CupShere Bangla National Stadium, DhakaSri Lanka won by 6 wickets
2012India in Sri LankaPallekele International Cricket Stadium, PallekeleIndia won by 39 runs
2010T20 World CupDaren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros-Islet, Saint LuciaSri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2009Sri Lanka in IndiaPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, MohaliIndia won by 6 wickets
2009Sri Lanka in IndiaVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, VidarbhaSri Lanka won by 29 runs
2009India in Sri LankaR Premadasa Stadium, ColomboIndia won by 3 wickets
Published On September 5, 2022

