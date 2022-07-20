India vs West Indies, 1st, 2nd, 3rd ODI: Trinidad Queens Park Oval Pitch, Weather Info, Boundary Length, Stat

Trinidad, July 20: India will start another ODI series, this time against the West Indies from Friday (July 22) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

This will be a three-match series and all the matches will be played at the same venue on July 22, July 24 and July 27. After that India and Windies will lock horns in a five-match T20I series.

India have knitted together a squad under Shikhar Dhawan as seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have given rest after a tour to England recently.

The West Indies have a drafted in a full-fledged side and they have also recalled all-rounder Jason Holder for the series against India.

So, here are some essential details such as Queen’s Park Oval pitch report and stadium details, ODI stats at the venue, Trinidad weather forecast etc ahead of the India vs West Indies ODI series.