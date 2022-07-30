India vs West Indies 1st T20I: List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

Advertisement Advertisement

Captains’ comments

Rohit Sharma, India captain: The shot making was not easy at the start. The guys who are set needed to carry on. There was some grip for the spinners. The nature of the pitch was slow. The way we finished off the first innings, 190 was great. We hung in there and got more than a par score. We want to try certain things when we bat in the first six overs, when we bat in the middle and the end.

“There are certain facets that we want to improve and the players are given a job. We have to try the ideas and want to execute the skills. We want to try and do certain things and I think we are able to achieve certain things.

“The Indian team has received very good support here in West Indies and we want to provide them with entertaining cricket.

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies captain: “Disappointed as a team. The crowd has been amazing. The players have been feeling very hurt but we will look to bounce back. 18 overs, it was 150, we were indisciplined and we paid the price. 190 was very challenging.

“We got a good start but the batters did not carry on. We had already lost four wickets in the first ten overs. The spinners did bowl well, but we were looking to restrict them to 170-180 and that would have been chaseable.

Dinesh Karthik is the Player of the Match: The wicket was a little sticky. Was not a good wicket to start on but once set, you got the pace of the wicket and you realised what kind of shots you can play. [On the finisher's role] I have been enjoying it a lot. it is a very interesting role.

“It is not something that you can be very consistent with but on the days, you cane make an impact on the team. You need the backing of the captain and coach and I have got that in abundance.

“Assessing of the wicket is important. There are a lot of things that you need to be aware of. That comes with a little bit of practice.”

