India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Trinidad Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Info, Boundary Length, Stats

Trinidad, July 28: India will take on West Indies in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday (July 29), kicking off an important five-match series.

India had won the ODI series 3-0 and they will be eager to replicate the feat in T20Is. It will be a major confident booster for India in the year of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Along with it, the India vs West Indies first T20I will also the first men’s T20I to be played at the Brian Lara stadium. The venue so far has hosted three women’s T20Is and some Caribbean Premier League matches.

So, this is a fairly new venue for both India and West Indies. Here we are offering some key details like Brian Lara stadium T20 stats, average score, boundary length, along with weather forecast and pitch report.