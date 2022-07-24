India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Shai Hope joins elite list with solid century in 100th ODI

Trinidad, July 24: Playing in his 100th One Day International, Shai Hope enjoyed a memorable outing as he guided West Indies to a strong total against India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Queen’s Park Oval.

At the toss, Windies skipper, Nicholas Pooran had said that it didn’t matter if Hope scored or not, all that mattered was that he enjoy his special day. “If he scores it's fine, or else someone else will. We just want him to enjoy this game, it's a big game for him,” Pooran had said when asked about Hope’s landmark game. And enjoy he did!

The opener took his time, but settled in as he anchored the Windies innings, scoring a century in the 100th ODI. With the ton, Hope joined an elite list of cricketers as he became only the 10th cricketer to score a century in his 100th ODI game.

Hope became the 4th Windies to score a ton in their 100th ODI game, alongside Chris Gayle, Gordon Greenidge and Ronnie Sarwan. This was Hope’s third ton against India.

While this was Hope’s 13th One Day International, it was his second at home. The Windies opener brought up his ton off 125 deliveries as he left the Indian bowlers frustrated.

Opening the innings with Kyle Mayers, the duo set the tone of the match as they put up the first 50+ partnership for Windies in 8 innings. Mayers (39) and Hope put up 65 off 55 for the opening stand to hand Windies a strong start.

A smart bowling change by Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan saw Deepak Hooda pocket a first ball wicket, but it was just a dent in the innings, as Hope then went on to add another 50+ stand. Hope along with Brooks (35), put up 62 off 74 to keep Windies on course.

Despite losing two quick wickets in the middle, opener Hope and skipper Nicholas Pooran put the hosts back on track. Pooran played an important knock as he brought up his half-century off 60 deliveries as Windies looked set for a big total.

Pooran and Hope put up the highest stand for WI in the 2nd ODI as they duo added 117 off 126 for the fourth wicket, before Shardul Thakur handed India the breakthrough.

But Hope continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers as Windies crossed the 300 mark. Shardul Thakur came back in the penultimate over to end Hope’s sizzling knock, but the damage had already been done. With applauds all around the opener walked off the ground after a brilliant 115 off 135.

Hope led from the front with a brilliant 115, while Pooran scored a solid half-century as Windies put up a solid target of 311/6.