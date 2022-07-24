India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Toss, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: WI opt to bat; Avesh debuts

Trinidad, July 24: India will look to wrap up the series when they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bat first against Shikhar Dhawan-led India. Both sides have one change in their playing XIs. While Motie is out, Hayden comes into the side for the hosts. On the other hand, Avesh Khan, who was handed his ODI cap prior to the toss, is set to make his debut as he comes in in place of Prasidh Krishna.

Electing to bat first, Pooran said, "We'll bat first. It's the same wicket from the last time and 250 should be a challenging score. I guess we do the same thing, hang in there and build partnerships and execute. We need to show up today and do the same thing over and over. Change: One forced change as Motie is out and Hayden comes in. (100th ODI for Hope) If he scores it's fine, or else someone else will. We just want him to enjoy this game, it's a big game for him.

Meanwhile, India skipper Dhawan said, "It's a very good wicket. It starts to come on nicely until spin comes in. 5-10% improvement is going to make a huge impact. We are well prepared and looking forward to the game. Very pleased with the way Siraj was bowling and mixing it up. Even the young bowlers were handling pressue. One change: Prasidh goes out and Avesh Khan is making his debut today.

Shikhar Dhawan-led India eked out a narrow win in the first ODI. After setting a stiff target, hosts Windies came dangerously close, before the Indian bowlers handed India a thrilling 3-run win to take the lead.

Heading into the second ODI, India will be favourites to wrap up the series with a game to spare against a struggling Windies side, who are on a losing trot. Over 600 runs were scored in the first ODI, and with the teams facing each other at the same venue, another run-fest can surely be on the cards.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing XI:

India Playing 11: 1. Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Sanju Samson (wk), 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Mohammed Siraj, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Avesh Khan.

West Indies Playing 11: 1. Shai Hope (wk), 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Shamarh Brooks, 4. Brandon King, 5. Nicholas Pooran (capt), 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Romario Shepherd, 8. Akeal Hosein, 9. Hayden Walsh, 10. Alzarri Joseph, 11. Jayden Seales

Toss: West Indies elected to bat first

Pitch Report: Ground has lived up to its reputation of being a high-scoring one. It's the same pitch and looks the same. There might be some work done but batters should enjoy. The weather looks great.