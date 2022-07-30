India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Basseterre, July 30: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series and will be eager to stretch the lead to 2-0 at the Warner Park Stadium, St Kitts, on Monday (August 1).

India had beaten the Windies by 68 runs in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday (July 29) to take an early in the series.

So, here we are offering some key details of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I such as Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Fantasy Tips and Possible Playing 11.