India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Basseterre, July 30: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series and will be eager to stretch the lead to 2-0 at the Warner Park Stadium, St Kitts, on Monday (August 1).
India had beaten the Windies by 68 runs in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday (July 29) to take an early in the series.
So, here we are offering some key details of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I such as Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Fantasy Tips and Possible Playing 11.
India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (not available), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Suryakumar Yadav, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 Ravi Bishnoi / Avesh Khan.
West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Shmarah Brooks, 3 Jason Holder, 4 Nicholas Pooran (Captain / Wicketkeeper), 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Akeal Hosein, 8 Odean Smith, 9 Keemo Paul, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Obed McCoy.
Dream11 Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Rishabh Pant 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Obed McCoy.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.
India had scored a comprehensive victory in the first T20I as their batting and bowling fired in unison. A change of venue will not change the equations as India are still the favourite to win the second India vs West Indies T20I and take a 2-0 lead.