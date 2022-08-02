India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Highlights

Basseterre, August 2: St Kitts, August 2: West Indies levelled the series 1-1 after beating India by 5 wickets in the second T20I here at the Warner Park on Tuesday (August 2).

India could not get going and were restricted to 138 all out with left-arm pacer Obed McCoy taking 6 for 17 in fours overs, the best figures for WI in T20I cricket, and also the best figures against India in T20Is.

The Indian bowlers did their best to keep their team in the hunt but a target of 139 was always going to be tough to defend.

Opener Brandon King made a fine fifty and Devon Thomas provided the final flourish as the Windies went past the target in the last over bowled by Avesh Khan.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Ravidndra came up with useful knocks but regular fall of wickets impeded their progress, and limited themt to a sub-par score.

The 3rd T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday (August 2). So, here are the details such as man of the match, captain's comments and all extras from the post-match presenation.

Man of the Match: Obed McCoy (6/17)

Obed McCoy: “I want to thank God. I’m doing this for my mom, she is at home and sick. This is motivating me to be a better player. Thankful for it. It (Rohit Sharma wicket) put a lot of pressure on their batters. I always look for wickets in the power play because that stops batsmen from scoring runs in the power play.

“I Went in with a clear mind and was overthinking in the previous game. It gives me a lot of challenge and experience. Helps groom me as a player.”

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: “It was not enough runs on the board for us. We didn't bat well. Pitch was playing quite nicely but we didn't apply ourselves. But that can happen. I have said again and again that when you are trying something as a batting group, it won't work out always. We will try to see our mistakes and look to correct them.

“It's all about giving opportunity (to Avesh Khan). We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don't give opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India. They have done it in the IPL.