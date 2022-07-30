India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: St Kitts Warner Park Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Info, Boundary Length, Stat

Basseterre, July 30: India will travel to St Kitts & Nevis for a cricket match for the first time, and it will be for the second T20I against the West Indies on Monday (August 1).

Having won the first T20I at Trinidad, India will be eager to stretch the lead to 2-0 with a win at the Warner Park. Windies will be hoping to come back after a shoddy effort in the first match.

Here we are giving some essential info for the 2nd India vs West Indies T20I such as T20 records at Warner Park, pitch report, St Kitts weather etc.