India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Toss Info, Updated Playing 11, Pitch Report, Captains Comments

Basseterre, August 1: India will eye a 2-0 lead when they face the West Indies in the second T20I match here at the Warner Park on Friday night (August 1).

India had won the first T20I by 68 runs at the Brian Lara stadium.

The second India vs West Indies T20I match began two hours after the scheduled 8 PM IST start, courtesy a delayed arrival of team kits from Trinidad to St Kitts.

The match was rescheduled to 10 PM IST start and here we are giving you details about the match such as toss report, playing 11 update, pitch report, captains’ comments and other pre-match routines.

Toss: West Indies won, elected to field.

1. Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk / captain), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

2. Captains’ Comments

Nicholas Pooran, Windies Captain: “We gonna have a bowl, wickets look nice and we will try and use our experience. We want to forget that game and believe in our process and execute our plans. Different conditions today and the guys are looking forward to whatever spin/seam attack they have. We have two changes. Keemo Paul and Brooks are out. (Brandon) King and (Devon) Thomas in.”

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: “Quite pleasing from a team's perspective - the first T20I. It wasn't the easiest pitch but we stuck to our plan there. We know how dangerous they can be. Today is another opportunity for us.

“Looking to repeat the same, how we can improve - there are areas. (Trying new openers and No. 3) We want the guys to be able to bat anywhere, that is one thought. We don't want guys batting in specific positions - T20 is a different format, guys should be flexible.

“At the same time, we want to keep in mind certain guys have specific roles and need to bat at specific positions. Thought we read the pitch well. I thought as a team we made a right call with three spinners. This ground the dimensions are vastly different, and with the cross wind, we have an extra seamer.

“(Ravi) Bishnoi misses out, Avesh comes in. Unfortunate he has to miss out but we want to be clear what we want to do a a team. Team comes first. Lot of guys are here, performing well, but we are trying what to do as a team to play well.”