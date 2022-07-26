India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Trinidad, July 26: India will eye a 3-0 series clean sweep when they face West Indies in the 3rd ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval here on Wednesday (July 27).

India had won the second ODI by a thin margin of 2 wickets to bag the series and will be eager to end the series on a high.

On the other hand, Windies will be keen to avoid a whitewash.

So, here are we are offering you some essential details of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.