India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Trinidad, July 26: India will eye a 3-0 series clean sweep when they face West Indies in the 3rd ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval here on Wednesday (July 27).
India had won the second ODI by a thin margin of 2 wickets to bag the series and will be eager to end the series on a high.
On the other hand, Windies will be keen to avoid a whitewash.
So, here are we are offering you some essential details of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sanju Samson (wk) / Ishan Kishan (Wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Avesh Khan / Prasidh Krishna / Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Nicholas Pooran (Captain, WK), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder / Gudakesh Motie, 8 Jayden Seales, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Romario Shepherd.
Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Sanju Samson, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10, Jaden Seales, 11 Mohammad Siraj / Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran.
India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will there be a scale down in their intensity and purpose? Or Will they be eager to wrap the series 3-0. In all likelihood, India will show the latter trait and Windies need to find a way to stop India to lose a home series blank. But our money is on India to achieve a win and 3-0 result.