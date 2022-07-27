India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Toss, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Visitors opt to bat first

Trinidad, July 27: India will look to complete a series white-wash as they take on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI on Wednesday (July 27).

After winning the toss at the Queen’s Oval Park, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who won the toss for the first time in this series and opted to bat first. While India have one change, West Indies will have three changes in their playing XI in the final ODI.

Electing to bat, Dhawan said, “We’ll bat first. Both matches were high scoring so we want to put a strong total on the board. It’s been really great for us. Everyone is performing, everyone is taking the challenging and standing up. Great mindset. Intent is quite important but smartness needs to be there too. Rahul (Dravid) bhai has been doing great with the mindset of the boys, we’re preparing well for the 2023 World Cup. One change: Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan.”

Meanwhile, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran said they have the power to go all the way. "I believe we do have the motivation to go all the way. Heartbroken after the first to games. But motivated to go over the line today. It’s a start for us. Batting for 50 overs and bowling well in the start and in the death overs. Coming from the Bangladesh series, we’ve been aiming to get consistent and it’s step in the right direction. Three changes: Alzarri, Rovaman and Shepherd are out. Holder, Keemo and Carty come in," Pooran said at the toss.

The first two matches of the three-match ODI series went down to the wire, with the Indian team coming out victorious on both occasions. While the first ODI saw India clinch a narrow three-run win over the Pooran-led side, the second ODI saw Axar Patel hammer his maiden half-century to seal a two-wicket win and the series 2-0.

While Dhawan-led India will look to make it 3-0, the Caribbean nation will hope to put a stop to their losing run - having now lost eight ODI matches on the trot. Furthermore, with 600+ runs being scored in both matches, the third encounter - being played at the same venue - could surely turn out to be another run-fest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rain interrupted play during the 2nd ODI. But with just a 15-minute break, no overs were lost. The sun was out bright with no sign of rain during the toss.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Keace Carty, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales