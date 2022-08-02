India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I start time revised, to begin from 9.30 PM IST on August 2 at Warner Park

Basseterre, August 2: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday (August 2) confirmed a revised start time of 9:30 pm IST for the third match between West Indies and India in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers to be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts on August 2.

Following the delayed start on Monday (August 1) for the second T20I match, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recovery time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts.

They had also tailored in the back-to-back matches to come in Florida later this week.

The Warner Park Stadium gates will open at 10:30am. Tickets are still available from the stadium box office for the matches in St Kitts with mounds/grounds tickets at US$15/EC$40 and seats from US$30/EC$80, or can be purchased directly through Windies Tickets, presented by Mastercard at tickets.windestickets.com to save direct to your mobile device.

The five-match Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers series is level 1-1 between the two teams after West Indies bounced back to win the 2nd Goldmedal T20I by five wickets.

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy delivered the best-ever bowling figures by a West Indies bowler in T20I matches with his 6 wickets for just 17 runs.

India had won the first contest by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The second T20I between India and West Indies was delayed as the kits of both the teams did not arrive at St Kitts from Trinidad. Hence, the match, which was scheduled for an 8 PM IST start, was pushed to 10.30 PM IST beginning.

India on Tuesday will be eyeing to recapture the series lead that they had wrested after the first T20I. Windies will be keen to go ahead in the series for the first time.