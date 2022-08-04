India vs West Indies 4th, 5th T20I: Florida Lauderhill Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

Lauderhill, August 4: India will take on the West Indies in the 4th and 5th T20Is at Lauderhill Stadium, also known as the Central Broward Park & Broward County Cricket Stadium, on Saturday (August 6) and Sunday (August 7).

India have some prior experience at this venue as they have played 4 T20Is here earlier and they will be eager to win the series with a 3-1 lead. India currently lead the 5-match series 2-1.

India could be in full strength too as skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered from a back spasm that forced him to retire hurt after just 5 balls in the 3rd T20I.

So, here we are giving some details about the Lauderhill Cricket Stadium such as T20I records, India’s previous matches at this venue, and general information like boundary length and capacity ahead of India vs West Indies 4th and 5th T20Is.