India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Lauderhill, August 5: India will take on West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Lauderhill Stadium, Florida, USA, on Saturday (August 6) with an eye on a series win.
India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after a win each at Trinidad and St Kitts.
In all probability, India case will be boosted as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is set to play the 4th T20I after retiring hurt in the last match with a back spasm.
So, here we are giving you the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I.
India’s squad for 5 T20Is:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies:Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
India: 1. Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Shreyas Iyer / Ishan Kishan / Sanju Samson, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Deepak Hooda / Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Avesh Khan / Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies: 1 Brandon, King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Nicholas Pooran (captain), 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Devon Thomas (wk), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Obed McCoy, 11 Dominic Drakes / Keemo Paul.
Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2 Suryakumar Yadav, 3 Kyle Mayers, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Obed McCoy, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Akeal Hosein.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.
Even though India leads the series 2-1, a thin line had separated them so far. But even in that barest of margins, India hold a bit more advantage because of a fine team combination and adaptability skills. It makes India once again the favourite going into the 4th T20I to win the match and wrap the series.