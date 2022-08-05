India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Lauderhill, August 5: India will take on West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Lauderhill Stadium, Florida, USA, on Saturday (August 6) with an eye on a series win.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after a win each at Trinidad and St Kitts.

In all probability, India case will be boosted as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is set to play the 4th T20I after retiring hurt in the last match with a back spasm.

So, here we are giving you the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I.