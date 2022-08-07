India vs West Indies 4th T20I, Latest Match Report: India beat WI by 59 runs, wrap series 3-1

Lauderhill, August 6: Without batting an eyelid, India wrapped the T20I series against West Indies on Saturday (August 6) at Lauderhill Stadium, Florida, USA.

In the 4th T20I, India registered a 59 - run win over the Windies to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The 5th T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday (August 7).

India had also won the ODI series agaisnt the Windies last month. None of the Indian batsman made a fifty in their innings but the team still posted a healthy 191 runs on the board.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant top scored with a bruising 44 while all others chipped with handy cameos.

The Indian bowlers carried the team work showed by the batsmen and shackled the Windies for 132 all out.

Even among the equals, young pacer Arshdeep continued to impress as he took 3 for 12 to wreck West Indies middle and late order. Supporting him, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece.

Advertisement Advertisement

Against the relentless onslaught of Indian bowlers, the Windies batsmen struggled to stitch together a good alliance.

The win also might have been particularly pleasing for the India camp because it came with a second choice bunch as Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer were rested but the youngsters delivered a sucker punch.

Man of the Match: Avesh Khan

“It feels really good, since I didn't do well in the last two matches. I bowled hard lengths. I just talked to my coaches and captains. They said, "we are backing you.” They were backing me; but there is one match to go, and I am focussing on that.

The ball was stopping a bit, so I was mixing my slower balls with the hard length. It feels like India even in the US. It feels like home. Really happy they came to see us,” said Avesh in the post-match presentation to the host broadcaster.

Rohit Sharma, the India skipper was understandably elated after winning the series with a match to go.

“How we played this game was the most pleasing. Conditions were not easy; we batted really well. Lot of thought with that. How we bowled was good to see as well. Pitch was so slow, and you can use that to your advantage.

“I thought it was a good score, but with the kind of line-up West Indies have, no score is safe... You know what happens when you keep taking wickets. We do understand Avesh's talent. Anyone can have one or two bad games... give players enough game time in the middle.

“He used his height and variations really well. I would just like to thank all the people who came to watch the game,” said Rohit after the match.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said: “They got off to a flying start, but I am really happy with the way guys came back and restricted them to 190. We got off to a brilliant start, and get run-out. Drakes and Akeal Hosein are justifying their place. We want to win games, and tomorrow (5th T20I) is an opportunity for us.”